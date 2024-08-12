GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mettur Dam in Salem reaches full capacity of 120 feet for second time this year

The Mettur dam previously attained its capacity on July 30 owing to heavy rains in the region

Updated - August 12, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 04:06 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
The Mettur Dam reaches full capacity after heavy rainfall in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, August 12, 2024

The Mettur Dam reaches full capacity after heavy rainfall in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, August 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur in Salem, Tamil Nadu, attained its capacity of 120 feet for the second time this year on Monday (August 12, 2024).

The Mettur dam previously attained its capacity on July 30 as heavy rains lashed its catchment areas. The water level was maintained for the next 10 days, during which the inflow into the dam was discharged into the Cauvery river for delta irrigation. The level went below 120 feet only on August 9.

As heavy rains resumed on August 10, the inflow into the dam went up again; in the early hours of Monday, the dam’s water level hit 120 feet and its storage level 93.47 TMC.

Consequently, the amount of water discharged into the Cauvery for delta irrigation increased from 21,500 cusecs to 26,000 cusecs.

Officials with the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the inflow into the dam would be completely discharged into the river. Flood warnings were issued to the people living in low-lying areas, officials said. Once the inflow goes down again, water will be discharged from the dam based on irrigation demands, they added.

