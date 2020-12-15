Mettur dam park reopened after nine months

Salem

15 December 2020 22:23 IST

The Mettur dam park resumed operations on Monday and it was reopened to the public and tourists.

The park is a major attraction to visitors to Mettur dam and temples. As part of COVID-19 restrictions, the park was closed in March.

According to officials from Public Works Department, visitors to the park have been advised to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. All visitors are mandated to wear masks and maintain physical distancing norms. Authorities have arranged facilities for hand sanitation at the entry point to the park.

The 33-acre park has several amenities, including a children play area and large lawn areas. On Monday, 2,739 persons visited the park and ₹15,045 was collected. With good storage of water at the dam, authorities are hoping that the footfall would increase in upcoming days.