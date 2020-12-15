Coimbatore

Mettur dam park reopened after nine months

The Mettur dam park resumed operations on Monday and it was reopened to the public and tourists.

The park is a major attraction to visitors to Mettur dam and temples. As part of COVID-19 restrictions, the park was closed in March.

According to officials from Public Works Department, visitors to the park have been advised to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. All visitors are mandated to wear masks and maintain physical distancing norms. Authorities have arranged facilities for hand sanitation at the entry point to the park.

The 33-acre park has several amenities, including a children play area and large lawn areas. On Monday, 2,739 persons visited the park and ₹15,045 was collected. With good storage of water at the dam, authorities are hoping that the footfall would increase in upcoming days.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 10:25:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/mettur-dam-park-reopened-after-nine-months/article33339704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY