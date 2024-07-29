GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mettur dam likely to reach full capacity by Tuesday; WRD issues flood warning

District Collectors in delta regions have been asked to take precautionary measures

Published - July 29, 2024 07:52 pm IST

M. Sabari
The water level in the Mettur dam increased to 118 feet on Monday evening.

The water level in the Mettur dam increased to 118 feet on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mettur dam is expected to attain its capacity in the wee hours of Tuesday if the present inflow of 1.05 lakh cusecs continues.

Consequently, the Water Resources Department (WRD) at Mettur dam issued a flood warning message to 12 District Collectors in the delta region on Monday.

The WRD said the Mettur dam water reached a depth of 117 feet on Monday. In anticipation of heavy inflow due to heavy rainfall, the water level of the dam might reach 120 feet within one or two days and the surplus water might be released from the dam through the Cauvery river at any moment. All the people living on the banks of the Cauvery and low-lying areas have been asked to move to safer places. The WRD has, therefore, asked the Collectors to take precautionary measures to ensure safety and security of people’s lives and their properties.

On Monday, at 4 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 1.54 lakh cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 1.51 lakh cusecs. At 8 a.m., inflow was reduced to 1.53 lakh cusecs; at 12 p.m., inflow further reduced to 1.21 lakh cusecs; and at 4 p.m., inflow further reduced to 1.05 lakh cusecs. The dam’s water level stood at 118.20 feet, against its capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 90.34 TMC against its capacity of 93.47 TMC.

Considering the inflow, the amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery increased to 20,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs.

In the past 24 hours (till Monday at 4 p.m.), the dam’s water level increased by eight feet and the storage level increased by 11 TMC.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.