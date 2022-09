ADVERTISEMENT

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 40,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s level stood at the full 120 feet and storage stood at 93.47 tmc. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 30,000 cusecs before increasing to 40,000 cusecs at 9 a.m. It remained the same at 4 p.m.