Mettur dam inflow increases

Staff Reporter SALEM July 25, 2022 00:31 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 00:31 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 33,681 cusecs on Sunday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow increased to 30,723 cusecs from 28,587 cusecs on Saturday and it went up further to 33,681 cusecs at 4 p.m.

The quantum of water discharged into the Cauvery is maintained at 30,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel and 7,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. For canal irrigation, the quantum let through the East-West Bank Canals is maintained at 500 cusecs. For the ninth consecutive day, the water level stood at the full 120 feet.

