Mettur dam inflow increases

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 33,681 cusecs on Sunday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow increased to 30,723 cusecs from 28,587 cusecs on Saturday and it went up further to 33,681 cusecs at 4 p.m.

The quantum of water discharged into the Cauvery is maintained at 30,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel and 7,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. For canal irrigation, the quantum let through the East-West Bank Canals is maintained at 500 cusecs. For the ninth consecutive day, the water level stood at the full 120 feet.

Water Resources Department officials said the rain in the catchments pushed up the inflow.