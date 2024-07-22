Mettur Dam inflow increases to 76,794 cusecs

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 76,794 cusecs on Monday.

The dam recorded an inflow of 64,033 cusecs at 8 a.m. on Monday, an increase from Sunday’s inflow of 57,409 cusecs. By 12 p.m., inflow had risen to 69,873 cusecs and reached 76,794 cusecs by 4 p.m.

Water level in the dam stood at 77.36 feet against its capacity of 120 feet, while storage level stood at 39.37 TMC against its capacity of 93.47 TMC. The amount of water discharged from the dam for drinking water purposes is maintained at 1,000 cusecs.

The past three days saw water level in the dam increase by 15 feet, while the storage level also increased by 12 TMC. On Saturday evening (July 20), dam water level stood at 63.83 feet and the storage level stood at 27.62 TMC.