Mettur Dam inflow increases to 1.45 lakh cusecs

August 08, 2022 20:56 IST

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1.45 lakh cusecs on Monday.

The water level stood at 120.06 feet and the storage was 93.56 tmc. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 1.30 lakh cusecs, and at 12 p.m., the inflow increased to 1.40 lakh cusecs, and at 6 p.m., the inflow increased further to 1.45 lakh cusecs.

The same amount of water, 1.45 lakh cusecs, was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 1.22 lakh cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged into the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said that following the increase of inflow into the dam, a flood alert was issued to the 10 District Collectors in the delta region. At 6 p.m., the inflow at Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border stood at 1.41 lakh cusecs. So we expect inflow into Mettur dam would reduce.