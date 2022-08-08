Mettur Dam inflow increases to 1.45 lakh cusecs
The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 1.45 lakh cusecs on Monday.
The water level stood at 120.06 feet and the storage was 93.56 tmc. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 1.30 lakh cusecs, and at 12 p.m., the inflow increased to 1.40 lakh cusecs, and at 6 p.m., the inflow increased further to 1.45 lakh cusecs.
The same amount of water, 1.45 lakh cusecs, was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 1.22 lakh cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged into the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.
Water Resources Department officials said that following the increase of inflow into the dam, a flood alert was issued to the 10 District Collectors in the delta region. At 6 p.m., the inflow at Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border stood at 1.41 lakh cusecs. So we expect inflow into Mettur dam would reduce.
