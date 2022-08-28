Mettur dam inflow increases to 1.20 lakh cusecs

Surplus water being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in Salem district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 1.20 lakh cusecs on Sunday. As the same amount was discharged into the Cauvery, the floodwater entered the homes near the river at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district and Bhavani in Erode district.

The dam had water to its full capacity of 120 feet for the 44th consecutive day. The storage was 93.47 tmc. At 8 a.m., the inflow increased to 1.10 lakh cusecs from Saturday’s 95,000 cusecs. And, at 11 a.m., it went up to 1.20 lakh cusecs. The quantum held at 4 p.m.

As many as 97,000 cusecs was let out through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, 400 cusecs was discharged through the East-West Bank Canal.

On Sunday, Namakkal Collector Shreya P. Singh visited Manimegalai Street, Kalaimagal Street, Indira Nagar and Anna Nagar in the Komarapalayam municipality. The district administration shifted 77 persons from these areas to a marriage hall. The Collector interacted with them at the camp about the food and facilities provided to them.