Mettur dam inflow increases to 1.20 lakh cusecs

The same quantum discharged into the Cauvery

Staff Reporter SALEM
August 28, 2022 20:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Surplus water being discharged from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in Salem district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 1.20 lakh cusecs on Sunday. As the same amount was discharged into the Cauvery, the floodwater entered the homes near the river at Komarapalayam in Namakkal district and Bhavani in Erode district.

The dam had water to its full capacity of 120 feet for the 44th consecutive day. The storage was 93.47 tmc. At 8 a.m., the inflow increased to 1.10 lakh cusecs from Saturday’s 95,000 cusecs. And, at 11 a.m., it went up to 1.20 lakh cusecs. The quantum held at 4 p.m.

As many as 97,000 cusecs was let out through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, 400 cusecs was discharged through the East-West Bank Canal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Namakkal Collector Shreya P. Singh visited Manimegalai Street, Kalaimagal Street, Indira Nagar and Anna Nagar in the Komarapalayam municipality. The district administration shifted 77 persons from these areas to a marriage hall. The Collector interacted with them at the camp about the food and facilities provided to them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app