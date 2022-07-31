Coimbatore

Mettur dam inflow increased

Staff Reporter SALEM July 31, 2022 17:44 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 17:44 IST

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 29,000 cusecs on Sunday.

The dam had water to its full level of 120 feet for the 16th consecutive day. The storage was 93.47 tmc. At 8 a.m. Sunday, the inflow increased to 24,000 cusecs from Saturday’s 23,000 cusecs. At noon, it reached 29,000 cusecs, which held till 4 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The quantum discharged into the Cauvery was increased to 28,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and the power house tunnel and 5,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. The quantum discharged through the East-West Bank Canal was reduced to 300 cusecs from 500 cusecs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials of the Water Resources Department said water was being let through the 16-vent surplus sluices after five days. Hence, flood warnings were issued for people residing in low-level areas such as Thangamapuri Pattinam, Anna Nagar and Periyar Nagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...