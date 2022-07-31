Mettur dam inflow increased

July 31, 2022 17:44 IST

The quantum discharged into the Cauvery was increased to 28,000 cusecs

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 29,000 cusecs on Sunday.

The dam had water to its full level of 120 feet for the 16th consecutive day. The storage was 93.47 tmc. At 8 a.m. Sunday, the inflow increased to 24,000 cusecs from Saturday’s 23,000 cusecs. At noon, it reached 29,000 cusecs, which held till 4 p.m.

The quantum discharged into the Cauvery was increased to 28,000 cusecs, including 23,000 cusecs through the dam and the power house tunnel and 5,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. The quantum discharged through the East-West Bank Canal was reduced to 300 cusecs from 500 cusecs.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said water was being let through the 16-vent surplus sluices after five days. Hence, flood warnings were issued for people residing in low-level areas such as Thangamapuri Pattinam, Anna Nagar and Periyar Nagar.