Coimbatore

Mettur dam inflow goes up

Staff Reporter Salem July 29, 2022 19:45 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 19:45 IST

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur increased to 19,500 cusecs on Friday, thanks to the rain that resumed in the catchments, officials of the Water Resources Department said.

The dam had water to its full level of 120 feet for the 14th consecutive day. The storage was 93.47 tmc.

The inflow increased to 19,500 cusecs from 16,364 cusecs on Thursday. The quantum of water discharged into the Cauvery was stepped up to 19,000 cusecs from 16,000 cusecs. The discharge through the East-West Bank Canal was 500 cusecs.

