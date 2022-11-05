Mettur dam inflow continues at 26,000 cusecs

ADVERTISEMENT

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur continued at 26,000 cusecs for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

The dam’s water level and storage stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow continued at 26,000 cusecs, and the quantum held at 4 p.m.

The same amount was discharged into the Cauvery, including 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel and 4,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices. For canal irrigation, the discharge is maintained at 750 cusecs.