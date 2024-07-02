GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli special train to run till July-end

Published - July 02, 2024 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The service period of the weekly special trains operated between Tirunelveli and Mettupalayam has been extended till July-end, a release from the Salem Division of the Southern Railway said.

(06030) Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam weekly special train will leave Tirunelveli at 7 p.m. on Sundays, from July 7 to 28, to reach Mettupalayam at 7.30 a.m. the next day. (06029) Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli weekly special train will leave Mettupalayam at 7.45 p.m. on Mondays, from July 8 to 29, to reach Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. the next day. The train will run with the following coach composition: AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, general second class and luggage-cum-brake van coaches. The train would have stoppages at Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Kizhakadaiyam, Pavurchatram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalaipettai, Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, Podanur and Coimbatore.

