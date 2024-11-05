ADVERTISEMENT

Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam train service to remain cancelled until November 7

Published - November 05, 2024 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced that the Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam train (No.06136) scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. will remain cancelled till November 7, in view of disruption caused to restoration work in the difficult terrain due to continuous rain.

The rain had caused obstructions on the railway track between Kallar – Coonoor railway stations. Land slips had occurred at many locations, and boulders had fallen on the railway track. Trees had also fallen across the track, obstructing movement of trains, a press release said.

The Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam train (No.06137) scheduled to leave Udhagamandalam at 2 p.m. will continue to remain cancelled till November 11, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US