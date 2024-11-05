GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam train service to remain cancelled until November 7

Published - November 05, 2024 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced that the Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam train (No.06136) scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. will remain cancelled till November 7, in view of disruption caused to restoration work in the difficult terrain due to continuous rain.

The rain had caused obstructions on the railway track between Kallar – Coonoor railway stations. Land slips had occurred at many locations, and boulders had fallen on the railway track. Trees had also fallen across the track, obstructing movement of trains, a press release said.

The Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam train (No.06137) scheduled to leave Udhagamandalam at 2 p.m. will continue to remain cancelled till November 11, the release said.

