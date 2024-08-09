GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mettupalayam sub-registrar, aides booked as DVAC traces transactions of over ₹25 lakh as bribe

Published - August 09, 2024 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday booked a sub-registrar, two staffers and a tout on charges of demanding and accepting bribes from the public for registration works.

The accused have been identified as Mettupalayam sub-registrar G. Shanthi, 49, her driver Raja, data entry operator Praveen Kumar, and a tout, namely Naveen Kumar.

Investigations by the DVAC revealed that the accused collected over ₹25 lakh as bribe from people, who visited the sub-registrar office for registration works, in the past six months.

Vigilance sleuths seize ₹2.80 lakh in unaccounted cash from woman sub-registrar in Coimbatore

Based on information that the accused were demanding and accepting money from people, a joint surprise check was carried out at the office from Thursday afternoon.

The officials found out that Shanthi collected the bribe amount from people and document writers through Naveen, Raja and Praveen. The total unaccounted money collected by the accused from people and document writers stood at ₹25,33,880.

A DVAC official said that the accused received the payments through digital transactions. The bribe amounts were also found to have been transacted into the accounts of Shanthi’s relatives. Officers were able to trace transactions of unaccounted cash, which were done in the past six months, the official said.

Naveen escaped from the office with cash, which he received as bribes from people, when officials came to the office for the check. The check continued till Friday morning.

