Mettupalayam resident gets life term for murdering wife

The Mahila court in Coimbatore sentenced a man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his wife in January 2019. Judge R. Nandhinidevi awarded the punishment to M. Karthik (34) of Mahadevapuram, near Mettupalayam, for stabbing his wife K. Priya (25).

According to the police, the couple got married in 2011. They said that Karthik used to torture Priya under the influence of alcohol due to which she moved to her paternal home at NCMS Colony in Mettuapalayam along with her son in 2018. The couple lived separately for about six months and a divorce case was pending before a court.

The police said that Karthik used to take his son outside to spend time with him. On January 16, he took his son outside and returned to Priya’s residence around 4.30 p.m.

As the boy vomited after reaching home, Priya’s mother asked Karthik whether he ate anything from outside. When Karthik told his mother-in-law that he bought ice cream for his son, the latter scolded him. This led to a quarrel between Priya and Karthik. Hearing the quarrel, Priya’s brother and father also came out of the house. An agitated Karthik drew a knife that he had brought along and stabbed Priya multiple times.

She was initially rushed to the Government Hospital in Mettupalayam, from where she was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. The Mettupalayam police recorded the statement of Priya who died without responding to treatment on January 19, 2019. The police arrested Karthik based on Priya’s statement.

Special Public Prosecutor B. Jisha, who appeared for the prosecution in the case, said the court also slapped a fine of ₹ 2,000 on the accused.