Mettupalayam railway station to get a facelift at ₹14.8 crore under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

September 07, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Mettupalayam railway station is one of the 15 stations in Salem Division of Southern Railway that is set to witness remarkable transformation under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an outlay of ₹14.8 crore, a release from Southern Railway Salem Division said.

The Nilagiri Express between Mettupalayam – Chennai, 5 pairs of passenger trains between Mettupalayam – Coimbatore, the NMR train between Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam and the weekly special trains between Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli and NMR special trains are operated from the Mettupalayam station.

The upgradation aims at turning the station into a world-class transport hub, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive infrastructure for passengers and visitors.

According to the release, wider lanes will be provided for vehicle movement to ease congestion. Separate pedestrian pathways and entry and exit facilities for vehicles have been planned. Provision of parking facilities for two wheelers and four wheelers will be given. Improvements will be made to the façade and the main entrance. The interiors of concourse, booking offices, waiting hall and toilets will also be improved. LED lighting will be provided throughout the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach indication boards will be installed. Additional platform shelters will be provided and repairs to old existing shelters will be taken up. Lifts and escalators will be provided. CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure security.

Water supply will be ensured to cater to the growing needs of the station and passengers. Sanitation and drainage arrangements will also be improved.

Top cater to the needs of persons with disabilities, facilities like ramps with handrails to access the platform, toilets and booking counters, lifts and low height water taps will be provided.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.