HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mettupalayam railway station to get a facelift at ₹14.8 crore under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

September 07, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Mettupalayam railway station is one of the 15 stations in Salem Division of Southern Railway that is set to witness remarkable transformation under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an outlay of ₹14.8 crore, a release from Southern Railway Salem Division said.

The Nilagiri Express between Mettupalayam – Chennai, 5 pairs of passenger trains between Mettupalayam – Coimbatore, the NMR train between Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam and the weekly special trains between Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli and NMR special trains are operated from the Mettupalayam station.

The upgradation aims at turning the station into a world-class transport hub, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and inclusive infrastructure for passengers and visitors.

ALSO READ
‘Muted’ 150th year celebration of Mettupalayam Railway Station disappoints local public

According to the release, wider lanes will be provided for vehicle movement to ease congestion. Separate pedestrian pathways and entry and exit facilities for vehicles have been planned. Provision of parking facilities for two wheelers and four wheelers will be given. Improvements will be made to the façade and the main entrance. The interiors of concourse, booking offices, waiting hall and toilets will also be improved. LED lighting will be provided throughout the station.

Coach indication boards will be installed. Additional platform shelters will be provided and repairs to old existing shelters will be taken up. Lifts and escalators will be provided. CCTV cameras will be installed to ensure security.

Water supply will be ensured to cater to the growing needs of the station and passengers. Sanitation and drainage arrangements will also be improved.

Top cater to the needs of persons with disabilities, facilities like ramps with handrails to access the platform, toilets and booking counters, lifts and low height water taps will be provided.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.