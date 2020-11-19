Mettupalayam police sub-division to become functional next month

19 November 2020 00:09 IST

COIMBATORE

The Home Department has issued an order for the formation of Mettupalayam as the sixth police sub-division of Coimbatore District (Rural) Police.

The order was issued last month based on the announcement regarding the formation of the new police sub-division made by the Chief Minister in the Assembly in March, this year.

As per the order, Mettupalayam will be raised to a police sub-division at a cost of ₹48.16 lakh. The new sub-division is expected to become functional in December.

Periyanaickenpalayam, Karumathampatti, Perur, Pollachi and Valparai are the five police sub-divisions of the rural police that are currently functional.

The Mettupalayam sub-division will be formed bifurcating the jurisdictions of Periyanaickenpalayam and Perur sub-divisions.

The new sub-division will have Mettupalayam, Sirumugai, Karamadai, Pilloor dam, Annur police stations and Mettupalayam traffic wing station under its jurisdiction. Karamadai and Pilloor dam police stations will function under Karamadai circle of the new sub-division.

The order said that the new sub-division was formed for better policing and effective administration in Mettupalayam region.