Mettupalayam-Ooty trains cancelled for two days

Published - October 15, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam trains were cancelled for October 16 and 17.

In view of the weather forecast for the Nilgiris and landslips between Kallar-Coonoor railway stations on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway stretch, the Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam trains were cancelled for two days.

The Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam train (no. 06136) scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. will be cancelled on October 16 and 17. The Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam train (no. 06137) scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 2 p.m. will be cancelled on October 16 and 17.

