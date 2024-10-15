Mettupalayam-Ooty trains cancelled for two days

The Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam trains were cancelled for October 16 and 17.

In view of the weather forecast for the Nilgiris and landslips between Kallar-Coonoor railway stations on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway stretch, the Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam trains were cancelled for two days.

The Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam train (no. 06136) scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. will be cancelled on October 16 and 17. The Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam train (no. 06137) scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 2 p.m. will be cancelled on October 16 and 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.