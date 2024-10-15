GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mettupalayam-Ooty trains cancelled for two days

Published - October 15, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam trains were cancelled for October 16 and 17.

In view of the weather forecast for the Nilgiris and landslips between Kallar-Coonoor railway stations on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway stretch, the Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam trains were cancelled for two days.

The Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam train (no. 06136) scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. will be cancelled on October 16 and 17. The Udagamandalam-Mettupalayam train (no. 06137) scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 2 p.m. will be cancelled on October 16 and 17.

Published - October 15, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.