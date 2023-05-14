HamberMenu
Mettupalayam Municipality demolishes portions of bus stand that developed cracks

May 14, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Workers demolishing portions of the Mettupalayam bus stand that developed cracks, on Saturday.

Workers demolishing portions of the Mettupalayam bus stand that developed cracks, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mettupalayam Municipality on Saturday demolished portions of the more than 40-years-old bus stand after the building developed cracks, posing a threat to the lives of people.

Municipality sources said that cracks were noticed on the waiting area of the bay for buses operating to places such as Karamadai, Velliangadu, Annur and Puliyampatti. Though minor cracks were noticed on the front portion of the building some weeks ago, the recent rain deteriorated the condition of the building further, they said.  

A section of passengers, bus crew and shop keepers brought the issue to the attention of the municipality some days ago. The precarious condition of the building was also circulated on social media. They highlighted the tragedy that happened at Somanur bus stand in Coimbatore district in 2017. Five persons were crushed to death and more than 10 persons injured after a roof of the Somanur bus stand collapsed on September 7, 2017.

A team led by Mettupalayam municipality chairperson A. Mahariba Parvin inspected the bus stand on Saturday. They took the decision to demolish parts of the building where cracks had developed. The demolition was carried out on the same day.

“The damaged portions of the bus stand were demolished considering the safety of the public and passengers. We have already submitted a proposal to the government for the construction of a new bus stand for Mettupalayam,” said Ms. Parvin. 

