Mettupalayam fishermen stage protest at Coimbatore Collectorate

Members of the Mettupalayam Fishermen Co-operative Society allege that some AIADMK functionaries are preventing them from fishing at Bellathi pond in Karamadai.

Many fishermen of Mettupalayam alleged that they were prevented by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party workers from fishing at a water body in Bellathi village near Karamadai.

The members of the Fishermen Co-operative Society of Mettupalayam staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday. They claimed that the AIADMK functionaries allowed only selective members of the association to fish at the Belladhi pond, which hit the livelihood of many others.

Protest against Tasmac outlet

Residents of Makali Amman Kovil street in Madukkarai petitioned the Collector against the ongoing works for a new Tasmac outlet in the area. In the petition submitted at the grievances redress meeting, they stated that no discussion was held by local authorities with the residents for the outlet and the outlet would endanger the safety of the locals.

Certificates distributed

Collector G.S. Sameeran distributed certificates of appreciation to 10-year-old Pawan from Thudiyalur for setting a new world record for 13 hours of non-stop Silambam rotation and to four athletes who have been selected for the International Silambam competition to be held in December. The Collector also handed over certificate to Abhishek, a kickboxer from the district, who is selected for the International Kickboxing Tournament to be held in New Delhi on November 2.

The Collector received 40 petitions for free housing, 102 for patta, 14 for employment, and 173 for other issues like new ration cards and pensions - a total of 329 petitions at the meeting.