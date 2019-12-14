Mettupalayam deaths: action sought against policemen for alleged excesses

National Dalit Movement for Justice (NDMJ) and Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY) on Friday urged the State government to initiate action against the policemen, who allegedly used force and manhandled activists and lawyers, who protested in Mettupalayam on December 2 after 17 persons were killed in a wall collapse.

Addressing journalists here on Friday, R. Murugappan of SASY said the policemen, who were present at the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, had abused and assaulted members of Dalit organisations, activists and others who went there to console the bereaved family members.

The police had registered a case against 13 persons and another one against persons including lawyers Venmani, Karki and Bhaskaran and lodged those arrested in two different prisons.

Mr. Murugappan claimed that the police had foisted false cases against the activists.

He sought their release and urged the State government to conduct an inquiry into the “police excesses.”

The Chief Minister, as the head of the State-level vigilance monitoring committee, and District Collector, as the head of the district-level vigilance monitoring committee, should inquire into the death of the 17 persons and also police excesses, he demanded.

Enhanced compensation

He also sought enhanced compensation for the kin of those who were killed, alternative housing, government jobs and psychological counselling.

Claiming that the wall that fell on three houses in Nadur in Mettupalayam was a wall of discrimination, he wanted the district administration to demolish such walls that excluded Dalit housing colonies.

Lawyer Rahul Singh of NDMK alleged that Coimbatore was one of the districts known for anti-Dalit violence.

He wanted the State government to invoke provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Sivasubramaniam, whose compound wall fell on the houses.