Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU trains to run on all days from December 4

November 30, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Railway Board has approved the increase in the frequency of three pairs of MEMU services between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore. The trains, currently running on all days except Sundays, will run throughout the week effectively from December 4, the Railway Board said in a statement.

In a reply to Minister of Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan’s letter, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 25 said, “You would be pleased to know that approval has been given for increasing the frequency of MEMU trains between Mettupalayam to Coimbatore from six days a week to daily and stoppage of train no. 16105/06 Chennai Egmore-Tinichendur Express at Papanasam Railway Station.”

Mr. Murugan had written to the Centre on November 18, stating that many passengers had demanded running of Mettupalayam to Coimbatore MEMU train on Sundays.

The Unreserved Express Special (06009) departs from Mettupalayam at 8.20 a.m. to reach Coimbatore at 9.05 a.m. Similarly, train no (06812) leaves Coimbatore at 9.35 a.m. to arrive at Mettupalayam at 10.20 a.m.

Unreserved Express Special (06815) departs from Mettupalayam at 1.05 p.m. to arrive at Coimbatore at 1.50 p.m. Train no. 06816 leaves Coimbatore at 3.45 p.m. to reach Mettupalayam at 4.30 p.m.

Unreserved Express Special (66621) leaves Mettupalayam station at 5.30 p.m. to reach Coimbatore at 4.45 p.m. and train no. 06010 departs from Coimbatore at 5.55 p.m. to reach Mettupalayam at 6.40 p.m.

All these trains stop at Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam and Thudiyalur.

Totally, five unreserved services ply between these two stations, as per the India Railways data.

Change in train services

In view of engineering works between Vanjipalaiyam – Somanur railway stations, a pair of train services will be fully cancelled.

Coimbatore Junction – Salem Junction MEMU train, scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 9.05 a.m., will be fully cancelled on November 30-31. Salem Junction – Coimbatore Junction MEMU train (06803), scheduled to leave Salem at 1.40 p.m., will be fully cancelled on November 30-31.

Similarly, due to works between Tiruppur – Vanjipalayam rail stations, Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Train (16321), scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 7.35 a.m. on December 2-3, will be rescheduled to leave late by two hours – at 9.35 a.m.