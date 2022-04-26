Mettupalayam bypass road project remains a non-starter

There is no clarity yet on who will execute the project – the Central or the State government

A bypass road for Mettupalayam, which is the main town in the foothills for all those travelling to and from the Nilgiris, is a requirement taken up almost 15 years ago.

However, the project remains a non-starter as there is no clarity yet on who will execute the project – the Central or the State government.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, pointed out that the 7.25 km bypass road was planned initially as part of the 54 km Coimbatore-Mettupalayam bypass road by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2007. When that project was dropped, the State government said it would take up the Mettupalayam bypass part as it was a crucial stretch.

The State government finalised the details and administrative sanction was issued in 2014.

Now, the State Highways Department has said the National Highways Department would do it as the land acquisition cost was very high.

“We are astonished to hear such a reason. If the land cost is huge for Sate Government, the same huge cost would be for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH). In fact, if the MORTH takes over and starts this project, the land cost could be at least double that of the present “huge cost”, since it would take another six years or so,” he said.

The NHAI will have to start the work again and it may take another six to eight years Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

An official of the State Highways Department (NH wing) it has called for bids and do a detailed project report. The report will take about six months. The project will be taken up with Central government funds, the official said.