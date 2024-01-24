Mettupalayam AIADMK MLA booked for rude behaviour towards municipality commissioner

January 24, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A police case was registered on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 against Mettupalayam AIADMK MLA A.K. Selvaraj for reportedly behaving in a rude manner with the Commissioner of Mettupalayam Municipality.

A video depicting the MLA speaking in a loud tone with the Municipality Commissioner Amudha went viral on social media.

The Mettupalayam police registered a case late on Tuesday night based on a complaint lodged by the official, complaining that the MLA had obstructed her from performing her duties.

According to Municipality sources, the MLA reportedly entered the Commissioner’s chamber when the officials were midway through a meeting to discuss Republic Day celebration. The MLA demanded updates on the status of different works.

According to the local body sources, only the Chairperson was empowered to summon officials and ask for records.

The MLA was said to have lost his cool over the Commissioner replying to his queries in seated position.

Denying rude behaviour, Mr. Selvaraj said he had gone to meet the Commissioner after fixing an appointment and was only looking to know the status of a few works to be carried out by the local body using the MLA constituency development fund.

The district administration had asked for estimates for the works, but the local body had delayed preparing the estimates, he claimed.

Mr. Selvaraj said he will submit a petition to the district Collector urging the administration for action against those responsible for lodging the “false police complaint”.

