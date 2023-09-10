ADVERTISEMENT

‘Metro Rail on Sathyamangalam Road should be on an integrated flyover’

September 10, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metro Rail plans to have 14 stations on Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL), which is working on metro rail projects on Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore, should look at the feasibility of an integrated flyover, with both rail and road transport, on Sathyamangalam Road, suggested K. Viswanathan, former national vice president of the Builders’ Association of India.

In a letter to Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and the CMRL, Mr. Viswanathan suggested that a double level elevated highway on Sathyamangalam Road will save space and cost for the metro rail project. It can have a flyover and the metro rail at the upper level as in cities such as Nagpur, he said. Since the construction works have not begun on Sathyamangalam Road, this proposal can be studied, he said.

On Avinashi Road, the CMRL plans the metro rail parallel to the flyover that is under construction now.

The CMRL plans to have 17 stations on Avinashi Road and 14 on Sathyamangalam Road. On Avinashi road, the metro will run from Ukkadam to Neelambur, connecting the airport too. On Sathyamangalam road, it will be from Coimbatore railway junction to Valiyampalayam. It has submitted a detailed project report to the government. The Highways Department planned a flyover at Saravanampatti junction and will now design the flyover in consultation with the CMRL.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Metro rail DPR for Coimbatore submitted

Mr. Viswanathan also said the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority that was announced more than a year ago should be commissioned at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US