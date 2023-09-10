HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Metro Rail on Sathyamangalam Road should be an integrated flyover’

September 10, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Chennai Metro Rail plans to have 14 stations on Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore.

The Chennai Metro Rail plans to have 14 stations on Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL), which is working on metro rail projects on Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore, should look at the feasibility of an integrated flyover on Sathyamangalam Road, suggested K. Viswanathan, former national vice president of the Builders’ Association of India.

In a letter to Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and the CMRL, Mr. Viswanathan suggested that a double level elevated highway on Sathyamangalam Road will save space and cost for the metro rail project. It can have a flyover and the metro rail at the upper level as in cities such as Nagpur, he said. Since the construction works have not begun on Sathyamangalam Road, this proposal can be studied, he said.

On Avinashi Road, the CMRL plans the metro rail parallel to the flyover that is under construction now.

The CMRL plans to have 17 stations on Avinashi Road and 14 on Sathyamangalam Road. On Avinashi road, the metro will run from Ukkadam to Neelambur, connecting the airport too. On Sathyamangalam road, it will be from Coimbatore railway junction to Valiyampalayam. It has submitted a detailed project report to the government. The Highways Department planned a flyover at Saravanampatti junction and will now design the flyover in consultation with the CMRL.

ALSO READ
Metro rail DPR for Coimbatore submitted

Mr. Viswanathan also said the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority that was announced more than a year ago should be commissioned at the earliest.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.