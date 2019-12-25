Metro rail meeting held

The district administration on Tuesday convened a meeting to review the progress made in preparing documents to take forward the metro rail project.

Sources, who attended the discussion, told The Hindu that at the meeting, chaired by Collector K. Rajamani and participated by officials from the Revenue, Highways departments, the Coimbatore Corporation and a few other government agencies and representatives of the private organisation preparing the feasibility report and detailed report, the officials discussed the projects each department that was concerned with infrastructure development would take up in the next six months to one year.

Documents

The officials also reviewed how much documents that each participating department had shared with the organisation to help it prepare the reports.

Sources further said that Tuesday’s meeting was a part of the fortnightly meeting that the administration had called and the next meeting would be held sometime before Pongal in January.