July 14, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited submitted on Friday a detailed project report for Coimbatore Metro to Ramesh Chand Meena, Additional Chief Secretary of Special Initiatives. M.A. Siddique, Managing Director of CMRL, submitted the report. Tamil Nadu government plans metro rail project on Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road in Coimbatore at ₹9,000 crore for 39 km and 32 km.