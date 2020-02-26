Methods to establish permanent plots to study forest dynamics discussed

Around 50 scientists, research scholars and forest officials participated in the workshop held at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve recently.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

26 February 2020 00:27 IST

A three-day workshop on methods to establish permanent plots to study forest dynamics was held at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve recently.

Organised by the Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST), Bengaluru, an institute of ICFRE (Indian council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun), the all-India coordinated research project is titled “Study of climate-driven effects on Indian Forests through long term monitoring.”

Around 50 scientists, research scholars and forest officials across the nation participated in the workshop to discuss issues pertaining to climate change. The workshop was inaugurated by Professor Raman Sukumar, (IISc, Bengaluru) who highlighted the importance of permanent monitoring of forest plots to study climate change.

“M.P. Singh, Director, IWST, Bangalore, appreciated the efforts made by the team of scientists for formulating and execution of the project nationwide as per international protocols formulated by Centre for Tropical Forest Science (CTFS),” a press release from the IWST said.

“During the workshop, methods to establish permanent plots to study forest dynamics were finalised. Aimed at precision, uniformity, and large scale of international acceptance, scientists discussed [ways] to lay down country wide permanent plots (preferably of 10 hectare) in major forest types of the country,” the release added.

Hands-on training on establishment and enumeration of experimental plots was imparted by H.S. Suresh and his team from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Soil monitoring and enumeration of forest tree species will be conducted though this massive effort initially for 5 years.

The workshop was organised by N. Bala, National Project Coordinator, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, Dr. Suresh, Indian Institute of Science - Bangalore,and Manohara, Institute of Wood Science and Technology. The workshop was facilitated by Field Director of MTR K.K. Kaushal and Additional Conservator of Forests, The Nilgiris, K. Periyasamy.