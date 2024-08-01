The Special Court for Essential Commodities Act cases in Coimbatore on Thursday granted three days custody of Ugandan national Aivan Gabonge, who was arrested by the Enforcement Bureau of the city police, for allegedly operating a synthetic drug peddling network.

The court had issued an arrest warrant against the foreign national on July 11, following which the police recorded his formal arrest at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where he was serving judicial remand in a drug peddling case.

The case in Coimbatore relates to the arrest of G. Gowtham (26) of Namakkal, H. Abhimanyu (27) of Kovaipudur, T.A. Fazil (22) of South Ukkadam, Mohammed Arshith (27) of Karumbukadai, I. Ijas (27) of South Ukkadam and Bevin (23) of Sungam with 102 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 kg ganja on May 17.

Further investigations by the police revealed that the accused sourced the drugs from a Kenyan woman, namely Ivy Bonuke, through intermediaries. When arrested, Bonuke told the police that her friend Gabonge operated the peddling network even after his arrest and incarceration. The woman used to visit him in prison, the police said.

As per preliminary findings by the police about Gabonge, he did not have any bank accounts and used that of others’ for drug peddling.

“The foreign national will be questioned in detail based on the statements of other persons arrested in the case and evidence collected by us,” said a police officer.

