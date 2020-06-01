Metal sheets pose a threat to motorists on Sundapalayam Road

Metal sheets used to barricade Krishnampathy Tank pose risk to road users on Sundapalayam Road in Coimbatore.

COIMBATORE

01 June 2020 22:46 IST

Metal sheets erected as part of lake development work near Krishnampathy tank here are endangering the lives of two-wheeler riders.

Sources said that the sheets had unfastened from the poles and are posing a threat to motorists travelling on Sundapalayam Road. A few two-wheeler riders were injured by the sheets.

Sundapalayam resident K. Selvam said that his father-in-law N. Murugesan hit the sheets, fell on the road and sustained injury on his left arm. If he had fallen to his left, he could have been in more trouble, Mr. Selvam said and added that a few more people known to him were also injured.

The sheets had been posing a threat to motorists for a few days now and the Corporation should immediately remove those to make the Sundapalayam Road safe for travel.

The Corporation sources said that after the contractor executing the work failed to remove the sheets, the civic body had served him notice. Meanwhile, it had taken steps to remove the sheets or fasten them again to the poles and it would be done in a day.