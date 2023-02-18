‘Meta takes “India first approach” for many of its key initiatives for small and medium businesses’

February 18, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Meta takes India first approach to many of its key programmes, such as the small business loans initiative and the no cost EMI, said Archana Vohra, Director of Small and Medium Businesses for Meta in India.

Ms. Vohra, who was here to take part in a two-day conference organised by EO - Coimbatore chapter, told The Hindu on Friday that Meta launched the small business loans initiative in 2021 to enable business loans to its small business advertisers.

It facilitates loans from third party lending platforms and the current partners are Indifi and Flexiloans. The programme gives small and medium businesses on its platforms access to collateral-free business loans from ₹30,000 to ₹1 crore at pre-defined interest rates. This initiative is now available in over 19,000 pincodes in the country and businesses that are partly or wholly owned by women get 0.02 % additional rebate on the applied interest rate.

Several businesses operated by women have come on board especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Meta has also partnered with as many as 10 venture capital funds through its “VC Brand Incubator Programme” to support young, invested brands. Over 650 businesses have received funding support through this. Further, its skilling initiative has reasched out to more than 20 million small businesses across the country.

Last year, Meta launched the no cost EMI programme that allows its advertisers to pay for their advertisement campaigns in installments, she said.

Regarding business growth in the non-metro geographies in the country, Ms. Vohra said that among the 100 most followed business pages with up to two million followers in India, more than 50% are from non-metro cities.