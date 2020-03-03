Mess owner in Erode held for uploading child porn on Facebook

A 35-year-old man who runs a mess on Mettur Road in the city was arrested by the police after he uploaded child pornographic content on Facebook on Tuesday.

The police said that S. Yogeswaran of Papathikadu had downloaded the content on his mobile phone and had uploaded it on Facebook last year. Veerappanchatiram police received a complaint and the police traced him using his SIM card number. Police claimed he confessed to the crime and his mobile phone was seized.

A case under Sections 13 (using a child in any form of media for the purpose of sexual gratification), Section 14 (using a child for pornographic purpose), Section 15 (storing for commercial purpose any pornographic material in any form involving a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of The Information Technology Act, 2000 has been registered. He was produced before the court and lodged in prison.

The district police said that they continue to monitor social media round-the-clock and warned of action against persons circulating child pornographic content on social media.