Mesh fences used in farms turn death traps for wildlife in the Nilgiris 

Inexpensive garden-mesh fencing, used by farmers in the Nilgiris to protect crops is leading to the deaths of reptiles, birds and other small mammals that get trapped in it.

The garden mesh fence, also known as garden netting, is being preferred by farmers in the district over the last few years to traditional solar fences. This is primarily due to the mesh fences being cheaper while also enabling farmers to keep out animals such as wild boar from their fields. However, these fences—made of nylon or plastic, often trap snakes as well as other small reptiles, small endemic birds and even rare fauna such as mouse deer, say conservationists and wildlife biologists in the district.

T.T.Shameer, a wildlife biologist based in the Nilgiris, who was called to rescue a rat snake from one such fence recently, said that the gaps in the mesh fencing trap snakes, which then get further entangled when they struggle to escape. “Protecting crops from damage by wild animals is important. However, using a mesh which has larger gaps could mitigate the effects of such fences on reptiles,” said Mr. Shameer.

Conservationists, who have experience rescuing snakes, said that the use of mesh fences has picked up only over the last few years. Chandrasekar Das, Technical Co-ordinator at Keystone Foundation and a prominent wildlife photographer who gets called to help rescue snakes, said that he has even noticed that birds and larger mammals get trapped in these fences. “Birds such as munias and bulbuls, and animals like mouse deer and sambar deer too get trapped in these fences,” said Mr. Das, adding that the deer usually get trapped in these fences while they are trying to escape from feral dogs.

Mr. Das has himself helped to free mouse deer and sambar deer trapped in the mesh fences.

A senior official from the Horticulture Department, said that farmers have been advised to not use mesh fencing. “They prefer the mesh fences as wild boar cannot enter their farms. The use of this kind of fencing has picked up only in the last few years,” added the official, stating that the horticulture department would continue to raise awareness against the use of the fence.