Members of Military Engineers Services Builders (MESB) Association staged a demonstration at the INS Agrani in Coimbatore to press their demands. Association president Venkatasamy said they demanded hike in the tender limits of the contractors. As per the recommendation of the task force, the amount deducted should be refunded after the completion of the work, rectification of unnecessary delay during tendering. They submitted a petition to the Agrani Military Engineers Services officer.