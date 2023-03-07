Merchants start to arrive at textile market in Erode

March 07, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

With the model code of conduct that was in place for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency was withdrawn on March 4, merchants and traders from other States and districts started to arrive at the textile markets in the city, here on Tuesday.

As many as 370 permanent shops function every day, while 730 shops function from Monday night to Tuesday night at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market, popularly called Gani Market. Merchants from other States and from other districts purchase bulk quantities and transport it to their native place for sales. Apart from this over 3,200 textile shops function on Eswaran Kovil Street, at Manikoondu, Ashokapuram and near Central Theatre,, all in the city.

After the byelection was announced on January 18, restriction on carrying cash, and seizures for want of valid documents, affected the business completely as merchants and traders did not turn up.

Traders from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala started arriving at the market from Monday night, while traders from other districts also arrived on Tuesday. Since summer season has started, the demand for cotton products, picked up as sales started improving at the shops.

K. Selvaraj, president of the Erode Gani Market Weekly All Textile Merchants’ Association, told The Hindu that 50% traders from other districts arrived on Tuesday while 10% traders from other States also arrived. “The wholesale business was upto 10% while the retail sales were 30%,” he said and added that as summer intensifies, more merchants and traders will arrive in the coming weeks. He said that production orders for summer garments have been completed and the finished products started arriving at the market. “Sale of cotton items will go up till July,” he added.