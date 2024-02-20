Merchants demand alternative site for shops before second phase of the Ooty municipal market demolition works begin

February 20, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The merchants at the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market have submitted a list of demands to the Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC), which they want fulfilled before further demolition of the market is undertaken as part of the project to modernise the commercial hub of the town.

According to the officials, around 650 shops are to be demolished in two phases as part of the modernisation project. Once completed, the market would be equipped with toilets, ATMs, a waiting area and car parking that can accommodate around 250 vehicles.

With the first phase of the demolition work already underway, most of the shops have been cleared and alternative arrangements have been made for merchants and shop owners near the ATC Junction in Udhagamandalam, the officials said.

However, as around 80 shop owners have to be provided alternative shops in the same area, the merchants have refused to move out for the demolition works to be undertaken, said N. Raja Mohammed, president of the Ooty Market Merchants’ Association.

On Monday, the merchants met officials from the UMC and submitted a list of demands that included getting assurances that the municipality would provide alternative space for shops for the remaining shopkeepers before undertaking demolition works. “We also demanded that only after the alternative space has been allocated should the second phase of the demolition work begin,” said Mr. Mohammed when contacted by The Hindu.

The Udhagamandalam Municipality Commissioner, P. Egaraj, said the talks held with the merchants was fruitful, with the UMC offering assurances that the livelihoods of the merchants would not be disrupted by the modernisation works at the market. “We have agreed to provide them with space at the same area where most of the owners of the demolished shops have been relocated temporarily,” said Mr. Egaraj.

