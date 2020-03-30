Keerai rasam and steaming sathunavu kanji are among traditional preparations that supplement the menu for those under observation at the COVID-19 special ward at Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

The hospital administration is offering a vegetarian menu, excluding boiled egg given along with breakfast, for those tested positive for the disease and those having symptoms.

According to hospital Dean A. Nirmala, the menu for the day starts with a glass of milk given at 6 a.m. which is followed by breakfast at 8 a.m., mostly idli, pongal, upma or kichadi.

“Around 10 a.m., we provide sathumavu kanji. Hot kanji is provided to whoever wanted it anytime,” she said.

For the lunch, the hospital provides variety meals such as sambar rice, curd and rasam rice along with poriyal.

At 4 p.m., varieties of sundal with ginger-lemon juice or soups made of tomato, spinach, daal, etc., are given.

The dinner provided at 8 p.m. constitutes light items such as chapathi and upma.

Hospital’s medical superintendent Ravikumar said that coffee or tea were not provided to those in the special ward while nilavembu kashayam was given to those wanted.

The hospital was welcoming volunteers or organisations who wish to sponsor seasonal fruits for those in the special ward.