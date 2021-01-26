Mentoring session for MSMEs, startups

COIMBATORE

26 January 2021 23:23 IST

TiE Coimbatore, jointly with TiE Nagpur and TiE Ahmedabad, will conduct “Impact Speaker Series” programmes from January 28.

According to a press release, the first mentoring session, to be held from 4.30 p.m. to 5.45 p.m., will be addressed by the founder of Best Known Methods and Solutions B. Krishnamurthy on “Change Management”. There is no registration fee for the members, but it is open to only 40 participants. MSMEs and startups can take part. For registration, log on to http://forms.gle/C53Q8MLgbvcBcoop8

