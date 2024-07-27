Mentally unstable man stabs three in Namakkal

Three persons were stabbed by a mentally unstable man on Saturday.

S. Senthilkumar (44), a resident of Sakthinaickenpalayam near Tiruchengode, was working for an IT company in Bengaluru, and had earlier sought treatment for mental health issues. He had confined himself to his room at his house for the past couple of months. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, he ran from his room to the neighbouring house and stabbed Daksmitha (10) with a knife. Hearing the child’s screams, Muthuvel (37) and Thangarasu (53) tried to subdue Senthilkumar but were also stabbed in the process.

Llocal residents intervened and overpowered Senthilkumar, and took the three injured to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. The child, Daksmitha, was later referred to Salem Government Hospital for further treatment. The Tiruchengode rural police have taken custody of Senthilkumar and are investigating further.

