GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mentally unstable man stabs three in Namakkal

Published - July 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were stabbed by a mentally unstable man on Saturday.

S. Senthilkumar (44), a resident of Sakthinaickenpalayam near Tiruchengode, was working for an IT company in Bengaluru, and had earlier sought treatment for mental health issues. He had confined himself to his room at his house for the past couple of months. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, he ran from his room to the neighbouring house and stabbed Daksmitha (10) with a knife. Hearing the child’s screams, Muthuvel (37) and Thangarasu (53) tried to subdue Senthilkumar but were also stabbed in the process.

Llocal residents intervened and overpowered Senthilkumar, and took the three injured to Tiruchengode Government Hospital. The child, Daksmitha, was later referred to Salem Government Hospital for further treatment. The Tiruchengode rural police have taken custody of Senthilkumar and are investigating further.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.