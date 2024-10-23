ADVERTISEMENT

Mentally disabled persons rescued and reunited with families in Krishnagiri

Updated - October 23, 2024 09:19 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Two mentally disabled individuals who were rescued from the streets and admitted to the Emergency Rescue and Treatment Centre at the recently opened government hospital have recovered and been reunited with their families, the district administration announced.

The two individuals, aged 49 and 42, were rescued by volunteers in June. Upon admission to the hospital, they received care from counsellors. According to the administration, the treatment centre was able to gather some information about their families. As their mental health improved, and after consultation with their families, the individuals were handed over to their loved ones by the District Collector.

The Emergency Rescue and Treatment Centre, dedicated to the care of destitute individuals with mental illness, has recently begun operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US