Mentally disabled persons rescued and reunited with families in Krishnagiri

Two mentally disabled individuals who were rescued from the streets and admitted to the Emergency Rescue and Treatment Centre at the recently opened government hospital have recovered and been reunited with their families, the district administration announced.

The two individuals, aged 49 and 42, were rescued by volunteers in June. Upon admission to the hospital, they received care from counsellors. According to the administration, the treatment centre was able to gather some information about their families. As their mental health improved, and after consultation with their families, the individuals were handed over to their loved ones by the District Collector.

The Emergency Rescue and Treatment Centre, dedicated to the care of destitute individuals with mental illness, has recently begun operations.

