GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mentally disabled persons rescued and reunited with families in Krishnagiri

Updated - October 23, 2024 09:19 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Two mentally disabled individuals who were rescued from the streets and admitted to the Emergency Rescue and Treatment Centre at the recently opened government hospital have recovered and been reunited with their families, the district administration announced.

The two individuals, aged 49 and 42, were rescued by volunteers in June. Upon admission to the hospital, they received care from counsellors. According to the administration, the treatment centre was able to gather some information about their families. As their mental health improved, and after consultation with their families, the individuals were handed over to their loved ones by the District Collector.

The Emergency Rescue and Treatment Centre, dedicated to the care of destitute individuals with mental illness, has recently begun operations.

Published - October 23, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.