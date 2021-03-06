Mentally ill man from Nepal sent back after recovery

ERODE

06 March 2021 00:06 IST

A 33-year-old man from Nepal who came in search of a job in the country turned mentally ill and was rehabilitated at a centre in the city and after recovery was sent to his native country on Friday.

S. Suman of Lakshmi Bazaar in Gorkha district in Nepal along with a few others were brought to the country by a middleman for job in Kerala in 2019. However, he got separated from his team members while travelling in the train and landed in the State.

In February, 2020, he arrived at the Erode Railway Junction, with severe injuries and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital. He was mentally ill and interaction by psychiatrists revealed that he was assaulted by the public at various places after which he boarded the train to Erode.

Atachayam Trust that runs a rehabilitation home for alms-seekers was alerted and they shifted him to the home where he was given medication, yoga and proper food. In the absence of a passport or any documents, his identity or details about his family members were unknown. After many months, his condition improved and he kept murmuring a phone number. “We dialled the number and found that his family is in Nepal”, said trust founder P. Naveen Kumar, who said that his family believed that Suman died two years ago.

He told trust members that being the sole breadwinner of the family comprising an 11-year-old son and a seven-year-old-daughter, he could not manage the family with the income from his farmland and hence, came to India in search of a job. “But he could not recall the incidents in the past two years”, said the team members who established contact with his family through social media by sharing pictures. He has fully recovered and is ready to return to his native. But, absence of travel documents is a barrier and with the help of Suman’s uncle Deepak Sirumal, we arranged it, said Mr. Kumar.

Members took him to Collector C. Kathiravan, who appreciated the team’s effort in rehabilitating him. Suman is scheduled to board the train to Delhi on Friday night after which he will reach Sonauli, a town in Uttar Pradesh located on the Indo-Nepal border from where he would proceed to his native.